The Story of Sarah Ellen

She dropped out of school in year 10 and attended her first international fashion week when she was 16, travelling to New York with her two best friends. “We all slept in one bed,” she remembers with a laugh. “One of my friends was an aspiring stylist, so she was styling me, and the other one of my friends was an aspiring hair and makeup artist, so she would do my hair and makeup every day. I had no idea what I was doing, but I would just rock up to these shows and I would just be so grateful to be there, even if it was standing. I just wanted to be there and see it all happen before my eyes.”



Today, the 25-year-old is one of the most sought-after models and content creators in Australian fashion. She’s an influencer in the original sense of the word: when she wears something, people add to cart. And this past fashion month, anyone who was paying close attention would have noticed Ellen wearing the same watch throughout: the Longines Mini DolceVita. The latest release from the Swiss watchmaker, the slim stainless steel watch has quickly attained cult status, beloved by A-listers such as Jennifer Lawrence and cool New York It girls like Brynn Wallner alike. “I just don't wanna take it off,” Ellen enthuses, visibly lighting up when conversation veers to her timepiece. Ellen’s been a Longines Ambassador since May 2022, but has a nostalgic association with the watchmaker. “My dad used to love sports and as a child, I remember watching the Commonwealth Games with him on the telly and seeing Longines as the official timekeeper,” she explains. “Last year I actually had the pleasure of joining Longines at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, which was a full circle moment for me. When I was there, I got to meet the Longines timekeepers and I was just mesmerised with the tech that goes into the timekeeping. It was super impressive to learn about.”