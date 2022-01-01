Wellbeing
No, IVF Doesn't Trigger Menopause — But the Side Effects Can Be Hellishly Similar
Following Kourtney Kardashian’s comments that IVF medication “put her into menopause,” experts are setting the record straight.
Following Kourtney Kardashian’s comments that IVF medication “put her into menopause,” experts are setting the record straight.
TRUE NORTH MEDIA
InStyle Australia is part of True North Media. © Copyright 2022 True North Media. All Rights Reserved. Every product is independently selected by our editors. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission..