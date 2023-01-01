Beauty world tour

DAY 4: Istanbul, Turkey

Combine self-care with a history lesson at Cağaloğlu Hamam (above), one of the most famous Turkish bath houses in Istanbul. Constructed in 1741, it’s the last great hamam built during the Ottoman era. After relaxing in the sauna, you’ll be lathered, scrubbed and sloughed (and suitably invigorated to check out the nearby Grand Bazaar).

DAY 5: Ischia, Italy

You could slosh down Campari spritzes on Capri, or you could bathe in mud on the Bay of Naples’ less-crowded Ischia. But it’s not just any mud; here the mineral-rich thermal waters are storied, said to treat skin conditions, arthritis and even infertility. Take a dip at a communal hot-spring park like Negombo, or luxe it up at Mezzatorre hotel’s thermal spa.

DAY 6: Grasse, France

It’s unofficially the Year of the Fragrance, so a pitstop at the world’s perfume capital is obligatory. Visit the International Perfume Museum and legendary parfumeries Fragonard, Molinard and Galimard, where you can mix your own fragrance (in 2024, few things signal status like spraying a scent no one else has). Sample concoctions from small, independent makers, then inhale deeply as you wander through fields of lavender, rose and jasmine on the hills of the French Riviera.

DAY 7: Paris, France

Take the high-speed train to Paris for a facial at Biologique Recherche. The personalised treatments are the stuff of beauty legend, and parched-skinned, jetlagged fashion editors have long flocked to the plush flagship townhouse off the ChampsÉlysées. Today, that crowd also sees Sophie Carbonari and Elaine Huntzinger, independent facialists who infuse age-old practices like lymphatic drainage and Chinese medicine into their treatments (book well in advance – their followings are cult-like). Next stop: David Mallett for a transformative cut and colour; the Aussie stylist is the master of French-girl hair. Once sufficiently sculpted and coiffed, make your way to a French pharmacy and stock up on Biafine, Homeoplasmine, A313 and Sanoflore.