Hoa Xuande

From ABC to HBO, the Australian actor is fresh from his biggest project yet: top billing in the TV series The Sympathizer, alongside Robert Downey Jr.
Inspired by a groundbreaking study by psychologist Arthur Aron that aimed to speed up intimacy between strangers through a specific series of probing questions.
PHOTOGRAPHY by TIM ASHTON
STYLING by RACHEL WAYMAN
Given the choice of anyone in the world, who would be your dream dinner guest? Louis Theroux. Do you ever draft text messages in your Notes app before sending? I have and it’s usually because of a girl. Writing things out beforehand gives you time to calm the fuck down; most of the time, I don’t send them. What would constitute a perfect day for you? I’d be happy to drive to a good surf spot, shred for a few hours, then have a surf ’n’turf afterwards. If you were able to live to the age of 90 and retain either the mind or body of a 30-year-old for the last 60 years of your life, which would you want? Honestly, my brain is already trying to kill me at 30 so I think I’d rather have my body so I can at least still get up in the morning.
TOP LOUIS VUITTON coat, $5850, shirt, $1710, and pants, $2220. TOP LEFT VAN HEUSEN blazer, $269, waistcoat, $99.95, and pants, $130. M.J. BALE scarf, $49.95.TOP RIGHT P. JOHNSON SPORTS shirt, $395. HAYDENSHAPES pants, $240. HERMÈS scarf, $1625. SARAH & SEBASTIAN ring (worn throughout), $4800. BOTTOM LEFT VAN HEUSEN blazer, $269. M.J. BALE shirt, $189.95, and turtleneck, $169.95. P. JOHNSON pants, $375. On left hand: SARAH & SEBASTIAN ring (worn throughout), $2250. BOTTOM RIGHT TOMMY HILFIGER knit, POA. STRATEAS CARLUCCI pants, $800.
Do you have a secret hunch about how you will die? I’ve been injured and almost drowned in the surf so many times, so it’ll probably have something to do with that. For what in your life do you feel most grateful? My friends who have stood by me at my lowest. If you could change anything about the way you were raised, what would it be? I’d be lying if I said there weren’t a bunch of things I wish I could have changed, but my imperfect upbringing taught me self-belief, determination and resilience. How would you tell your life story in a single sentence? That guy who always saw the light, excelled in everything he did, easily attracted many people to his cause… is someone I probably served a beer to once. If you could wake up tomorrow having gained any one quality or ability, what would it be? To freeze time, then I could just sit and ponder without feeling like I’ve wasted my day. Is there something that you’ve dreamt of doing for a long time? Why haven’t you done it? I’d love to live in France for a time. I haven’t had the courage to do it, but maybe soon. What is your most treasured memory? On a bush trek in high school, we stopped at the base of Mount Townsend and it was completely bare. When we trekked around to the other side, it was covered in snow, which was so surreal and amazing. We spent the day climbing up and sledding down. If you knew that in one year you would die suddenly, would you change anything about the way you are living? I say 100 per cent I would, and for the first day, I’d be that go-getter I’d always wished I was. But then I’d probably just go to the beach and wait it out.
TOP & P. JOHNSON vest, $650, and pants, $495. UNIQLO shirt, $59.90. LEFT HERMÈS jacket, $5325, shirt, $4300, top, $1190, and pants, $1640. ALBUS LUMEN necklace (top, worn throughout), $385. SARAH & SEBASTIAN necklace (worn throughout), $790. RIGHT TOMMY HILFIGER knit, POA. STRATEAS CARLUCCI pants, $800. GROOMING Sarah Tammer at Vivien’s Creative
GROOMING Sarah Tammer at Vivien’s Creative
What does friendship mean to you? It means being there, even when you have absolutely nothing to gain from it. What’s your love language? Talking big ideas, snuggled on the couch in front of a great movie. Describe your family in three words. Challenging. Stubborn. Supportive. What are three things you consider important for new friends to know about you? I’m terrible with time management. If I start roasting you, it means I consider you a dear friend. And I’ll listen – it’s the least I can do! When did you last cry in front of another person? I get teary in front of people quite easily, like when I have deep conversations and connect over things. Your house, containing everything you own, catches fire. After saving your loved ones and pets, you have time to safely make a final dash to save any one item. What would it be? My older sister once made me this binder of inspirational quotes; I used to read it a lot when I was struggling with things. But I found myself reading it for the first time in years recently and I realised what an important gesture it was, so I’ll always keep it safe.
