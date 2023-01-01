Hoa Xuande

Do you have a secret hunch about how you will die? I’ve been injured and almost drowned in the surf so many times, so it’ll probably have something to do with that. For what in your life do you feel most grateful? My friends who have stood by me at my lowest. If you could change anything about the way you were raised, what would it be? I’d be lying if I said there weren’t a bunch of things I wish I could have changed, but my imperfect upbringing taught me self-belief, determination and resilience. How would you tell your life story in a single sentence? That guy who always saw the light, excelled in everything he did, easily attracted many people to his cause… is someone I probably served a beer to once. If you could wake up tomorrow having gained any one quality or ability, what would it be? To freeze time, then I could just sit and ponder without feeling like I’ve wasted my day. Is there something that you’ve dreamt of doing for a long time? Why haven’t you done it? I’d love to live in France for a time. I haven’t had the courage to do it, but maybe soon. What is your most treasured memory? On a bush trek in high school, we stopped at the base of Mount Townsend and it was completely bare. When we trekked around to the other side, it was covered in snow, which was so surreal and amazing. We spent the day climbing up and sledding down. If you knew that in one year you would die suddenly, would you change anything about the way you are living? I say 100 per cent I would, and for the first day, I’d be that go-getter I’d always wished I was. But then I’d probably just go to the beach and wait it out.