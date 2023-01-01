Who's that girl?

And yet, this InStyle story is Paul’s first major editorial, let alone cover, and this is one of the first interviews she’s ever given. With her level of reach, she has little need for traditional avenues of self-promotion or marketing. She’s done it all herself – and without a publicist or manager in sight. Regardless of what you think about content creators, or social media, you can’t deny they’ve completely fractured our idea of celebrity. Paul may be scoffed at by some, but that doesn’t mean she’s not a highly influential figure in Australian media right now

Born in Sydney to German parents, her family bounced between Germany and Australia before settling here when she was four (her younger brother, Atis, was born in Germany). Her mum struggled with English and found it difficult to find work, but eventually landed as a carer; her father would flip things he found at garage sales. Paul has spoken of relying on Centrelink payments to get by. Now, she earns enough that both her parents have retired. Her mother and brother live with her in a Queensland waterfront mansion, made possible by Paul’s career. When I ask about buying the house, Paul is quick to correct me. “Oh, I’m renting that,” she clarifies. “I don’t want to invest a bunch of money into a house that’s going to be unsafe. I’ve moved four times in the past two years because my address always gets leaked so quickly.”

Her upbringing is somewhat of a contested area in the lore of Anna Paul. There are entire Reddit threads dedicated to whether or not she grew up rich, with many of them pointing to specific Instagram posts from more than 10 years ago, but Paul has a detailed explanation for each. Like one picture she posted of a Gucci watch when she was 13. “My dad bought it at a garage sale because his job at the time was to buy and resell things for cheap; he’d buy them for $2, sell ’em for $25,” she explains. “One day, he came home with a watch. And I was like, ‘That’s so ugly.’ It was like an ugly grandma watch. He said, ‘Yeah, but the brand is Gucci, so it’s gonna sell well.’ And immediately I’m like, ‘Oh, it’s Gucci, I gotta take a photo for Instagram.’ Then my dad sold it so he could pay rent.” From an early age, Paul had an innate understanding of how to use social media as a means of self-promotion. She admits that even as a child, she leaned into the smoke and mirrors of it all. “Instagram isn’t real and so you try to sell people this life,” she says. “And even though I was 13 and I wasn’t an influencer or anything, you struggle in real life, so you create this life for yourself online. Like, ‘Look, I have a nice bracelet, too, guys.’ I was 13, I was a kid.”