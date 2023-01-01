Model behaviour

Knowing how to command a room is Barbara Palvin’s job, but as Courtney Thompson learns, she can navigate any party with ease, too.
PHOTOGRAPHY by GEORGES ANTONI
STYLING by RACHEL WAYMAN
Barbara Palvin is good at knowing when to leave a party. I, on the other hand, am not. This is why she is bright and gracious when I call her the morning after a party thrown in her honour. The host was Swiss watchmaker Longines – Palvin is their ‘ambassador of elegance’ – and was as suitably glamorous as you would expect for a shindig at a private mansion overlooking Sydney Harbour. Never one to miss a scheduled interview, but also counting down the minutes until an oat flat white is in my hand (Palvin kindly reassures me she is also “desperately waiting for coffee to arrive”), the conversation quickly turns to parties as we reminisce on the night that was.
“I love throwing parties,” she enthuses, explaining that, for her, a theme is nonnegotiable – “there’s less stress about what you look like” – and no detail is spared (to the point where it’s become a bit of a thing with her husband, Dylan Sprouse). “Dylan and I have a rule: he doesn’t ask me how much money I’m spending on decorations and I don’t ask him how much he spends on video games.”
But Palvin didn’t grow up a 365 party girl. Raised in Budapest, her parents set a strict curfew of 9pm. “I’m actually very grateful to them for that,” she reasons. “Of course, when you’re a teenager you want to party and go out and all that. But because I didn’t have that distraction, I really did focus on what I was doing. I knew what I wanted to do in the future. I knew where I was going.”
TOP: PRADA dress, $9300, pants, $3250, and shoes, $1750. CUSHLA WHITING earrings, $2500. LONGINES watch, $3425. ABOVE: CHRISTOPHER ESBER top, $650, and skirt, $950. LONGINES watch, $3425. LEFT AND RIGHT: MATICEVSKI top, $1600, and pants, $2200. CUSHLA WHITING earrings, $2500. LONGINES watch, $3425.
TOP: PRADA dress, $9300, pants, $3250, and shoes, $1750. CUSHLA WHITING earrings, $2500. LONGINES watch, $3425. ABOVE: CHRISTOPHER ESBER top, $650, and skirt, $950. LONGINES watch, $3425. LEFT AND RIGHT: MATICEVSKI top, $1600, and pants, $2200. CUSHLA WHITING earrings, $2500. LONGINES watch, $3425.
ABOVE: FENDI dress, POA. LONGINES watch, $3425. BELOW: ZIMMERMANN top, $1100, and skirt, $650. CUSHLA WHITING earrings, $2500. LONGINES watch, $3425. BOTTOM LEFT: PRADA dress, $9300, pants, $3250, and shoes, $1750. CUSHLA WHITING earrings, $2500. LONGINES watch, $3425. BOTTOM RIGHT: CUSHLA WHITING earrings, $2500. LONGINES watch, $3425.
HAIR Owen Gould at The Wall Group
MAKEUP Tobi Henney at The Wall Group
Where she went was the top of fashion. She made her runway debut in 2010, four years after first being scouted, walking exclusively for Prada. Less than a year later, she was opening Chanel’s pre-fall show. Since then, she’s worked with most major fashion houses and earned countless magazine covers. Not long after visiting Australia, she returned to the Victoria’s Secret runway (Palvin was a regular on the iconic catwalk from 2012 to 2018) for the much-anticipated comeback show, styled by Emmanuelle Alt and starring almost every major model of the past 40 years. (Sprouse showed up with cardboard cutouts of their pets in support.)
With close to 20 years’ experience of her own, the 31-year-old has earned the right to be highly selective with the work she takes on, partnering only with brands that align with her values. In the case of Longines, “I feel like I joined a family,” she explains. Shooting the Conquest campaign in Budapest, “I was able to show them where I grew up and share a little bit of my culture. It’s like they adopted me and now we can create together, bringing our values and ourselves into our project.” Right now, that project is the Conquest range, and Palvin is expectedly passionate (as all good ambassadors should be). “I’m rocking it every day. Everyone around me is constantly trying to steal it,” she says of her preferred model, in a shade called Sunray Blue. She begins musing on the benefits of that particular shade – a perfect match for her eyes, in fact – and all the ways it has seamlessly fit into her existing wardrobe. And then her Conquest watch in Sunray Blue strikes 10.30, and just like every good party, our time comes to an end.
She has 11 million followers, shuts down shopping centres for meet and greets, and launched a beauty brand with hype akin to a Kardashian. But if you’re not a superfan, you may not know Anna Paul at all. In a rare interview, Courtney Thompson meets the surprising internet superstar.
Turn up the music and slip into something fun. From cocktails to party coaches, hosting to raving, etiquette, inspiration and Irish exits, this is the InStyle guide to good times.