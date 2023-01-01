Model behaviour

“I love throwing parties,” she enthuses, explaining that, for her, a theme is nonnegotiable – “there’s less stress about what you look like” – and no detail is spared (to the point where it’s become a bit of a thing with her husband, Dylan Sprouse). “Dylan and I have a rule: he doesn’t ask me how much money I’m spending on decorations and I don’t ask him how much he spends on video games.”

But Palvin didn’t grow up a 365 party girl. Raised in Budapest, her parents set a strict curfew of 9pm. “I’m actually very grateful to them for that,” she reasons. “Of course, when you’re a teenager you want to party and go out and all that. But because I didn’t have that distraction, I really did focus on what I was doing. I knew what I wanted to do in the future. I knew where I was going.”