Editor's letter

"The message we want this issue to send is that any way you approach a party is OK, whether that’s born-ready or a little more complicated."
Originally I wanted to theme this the ‘reckless abandon’ issue. The prediction earlier in the year in the northern hemisphere – as it was the past few years – was that 2024 would finally deliver on that bacchanalian summer everyone had been waiting for, the one where people would party in a way that hadn’t been seen for decades. I was hoping we’d experience the same thing. Instead of a bacchanalian summer, however, it ended up being a Brat summer – which was fun, but mostly kind of aesthetic. It’s hard to fight the economy, I guess, and people tend to not really be in the mood to party like the world is burning when the world is actually burning.
It’s hard to tell though, because partying is no longer mainstream and broadcast; it’s niche and insular. We’re too jaded to believe that those pictures in newspaper ‘social pages’ are anything but people doing their jobs, usually shilling stuff. We hear all the time about how staged and boring the big shindigs like the Oscars and Met Gala are once you’re inside those hallowed rooms; nothing like their equivalent in years past, when party-going might have meant spotting Bianca Jagger at Studio 54 on a horse led by a naked man covered in gold glitter. No, these days the real revelry is harder to identify because it happens at members-only clubs and underground sex parties and dancing around our friends’ living rooms. With homebody gen Z leading the culture, sometimes it’s even disguised, like margs after a sauna session or an afternoon spent at a pottery studio with a bar on-site. (As we learnt during those dark days when we classed group video chats as a party, wherever you find fun and connection counts, and any format that doesn’t ask you to stay awake until 3am in heels and shapewear, and probably involves some kind of chips-and-dip, is something we can all get behind.)
"However you find your GOOD TIMES is up to you, just as long as whatever you do, whichever PARTY path you choose, you do so with reckless ABANDON."
It’s worth noting, too, that introverts make some of the best and most precise party hosts. Hosting, for us, is not about throwing people into a room with a Spotify playlist and hoping it all works out. Introverts approach a party from the vantage of someone who might not naturally be inclined to mingle. We think about the journey of the night – every little detail, from the lighting to where people might want to sit if they don’t feel like dancing, to the kind of snacks that don’t require three deft hands to manage. We know how to make people feel comfortable, possibly because we ourselves are always slightly uncomfortable.
So, as we kick off this not-very bacchanalian party season, the message we want this issue to send is that any way you approach a party is OK, whether that’s born-ready or a little more complicated. Dance on the tables, tumble out of the Uber, wake up next to someone whose name escapes you – or attend selectively, bring a board game instead of a bottle of Casamigos, and Irish exit. Switch between the two from one weekend to the next. Or kindly RSVP no altogether (which everyone is fine with these days) and celebrate solo with a face mask and a great series. However you find your good times is up to you, just as long as whatever you do, whichever party path you choose, you do so with reckless abandon.
Love,
Justine
Knowing how to command a room is Barbara Palvin’s job, but as Courtney Thompson learns, she can navigate any party with ease, too.
She has 11 million followers, shuts down shopping centres for meet and greets, and launched a beauty brand with hype akin to a Kardashian. But if you’re not a superfan, you may not know Anna Paul at all. In a rare interview, Courtney Thompson meets the surprising internet superstar.
Turn up the music and slip into something fun. From cocktails to party coaches, hosting to raving, etiquette, inspiration and Irish exits, this is the InStyle guide to good times.