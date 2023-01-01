Celeste Barber wants you to feel seen and heard

Was the brand, all of those things that you just mentioned, was that already fully formed in your head? When you started, did you know exactly what you wanted it to be?

Exactly what it wanted to be. I knew exactly how I wanted to roll it out, how it was gonna look, who it was for, why I was doing it, and the five products. It was very, very clear in my head.

You're a creative, you have lots of creative ideas all the time, I'm sure. How did it go from being an idea in your head to being something you’re holding in your hands?

[Business partner and PE Nation co-founder] Claire Greaves. That's how it happened. Claire took it out of my head. And I may get emotional talking about this… I’m ADHD and I got to a point with this brand where I had it all written out, and I was prepared to go to parties for the next three years and I was like, I've got a really great idea for a makeup brand. Like, I was prepared that that was just how it was going to go because I did not know how to execute it. And as a creative and someone who is neurodiverse, it is crippling when you cannot execute. And people can come in and manipulate that and exploit that. But then with Claire, we've been friends for a long time, but then we kind of had a lunch together and I was talking about it, just kind of rattling it off, and she was like, I would love to go into that with you; I would love to talk to you about making that happen. I remember going home with my husband and we both were like, I wonder if that's a thing. And I suppose Claire said to her husband, I wonder if that's gonna be a thing. And, a hundred percent, I give full credit to Claire for getting it out of my brain and making it happen. And I’m very grateful that she celebrates and loves me through the whole thing. It was never, like, oh you’re bananas, she was like, this is BANANAS! Loved it. Partnering with excellent people is the most important thing.

Have you found that balancing the sales pitch aspect of launching a brand has at all been in conflict with your very relatable, no-nonsense approach in your public persona? Has anyone questioned that you’re known for smashing beauty standards and now you’re selling beauty products?

No, because, for me, I don't feel that they're mutually exclusive. It was quite a bit of a natural progression in my head and I'm very grateful that it has come off that way as well. People know me for being real and authentic — drink! — and that's what Booie is as well. It's all about being the best version of you. And that's what I've always put forward. My currency is the best version of me, which happens to be my sense of humour. It's not how I look.

And your legs.

Legs and lashes — in between is a big old mess. But it just felt like a natural progression for me. I really wanted, when it happened, for my audience to be like, oh, that makes sense. Do you know what I mean?

Is the feedback that you get on this more satisfying than the feedback that you get for the rest of your work, in the sense that you’re really giving women something that can help them in their lives?

I mean, all good feedback is nice feedback, I’m not gonna lie. But it's been unbelievable. I mean, we knew it was gonna go well, but the fact that we get stopped in the street, like inundated with emails, it's crazy. It's so nice when you put so much into something with purpose. It's a big thing for me, what am I contributing, what is the purpose? That always should align and it really has with Booie and for some of my ladies to eat it up, it is a really proud moment.