Inside the minds powering the beauty industry

LAURA: What do you see as being an untapped space in beauty? Paul, when we spoke on the phone, you mentioned menopause was sort of the next great frontier.

PAUL: Yeah, menopause is something that’s being spoken about on the platform and I think that's mainly because we've got millennial women who grew up with social media now being there and having that conversation. That's a really huge area, so we're seeing growth in wellness products as a result — brands talking about the types of products that may affect hormones and those sorts of things.

The other one is this association is how beauty standards have changed and what that's done for consumer psychology. So if you have a look at the wider beauty conversation, it’s being driven by self love and self care. And when you break that down, we've seen a real shift in what that means to consumers. So what used to be a bubble bath, face masks and champagne is now bed, boundaries and mindfulness. That idea of self love and self care is different. It's about being beautiful inside as much as outside. Seeing that real shift, that's a huge opportunity for segments of untapped shoppers. So what are future drivers of this? Men's is a huge one because they've kind of gone from grooming to styling to beauty, but with women, the spectrum is so broad. I think brands get lost trying to just communicate in a clear fashion. You look at, you know, demographics and for example, with men's brands, you might take King Charles and Ozzy Osborne, demographically, they're the same, but you're probably not gonna talk to them in the same way. And I think that gets lost a bit. You need to target your audience; who are they, what do they care about?

LAURA: Kate, do you see that as well?

KATE: I love what you just said about menopause. I think that's a huge piece. Also wellness. So we're opening the, I think the world's biggest beauty store next year. It's in Melbourne and it's pretty huge — 4,000 square metres. And so we are completely rethinking the whole beauty destination and within that, there’s an entire wellness destination and apothecary. Actually Flamingo Estate will have a big, big part of that space. We’re really thinking about wellness very differently because actually, if you think of beauty as we used to, which is like you buy a cosmetic or a product and that's it, you’re kind of good, now it's that full end-to-end experience.

So from the moment you wake up to the moment you go to sleep, we’re actually helping with sleep, helping with stress, happening with all life stages as well, helping you get ready for those big moments in your life. But going in with, you know, a son, a daughter, a mother, a grandmother, a father, and everybody having this experience together. So really creating a world where you are gonna feel amazing, you're gonna look, feel, and be your best and be able to do what you want to do to go out in the world and achieve what you want to achieve. I think that is how beauty is so far removed from what it once was, which was just a sort of a viewpoint that was put upon everybody in terms of, you need to try and achieve this look as a woman, “age is bad” and all these things. So I think these conversations are amazing and I think it's so phenomenal to think that you can do things to slow down the aging process, but you can look after yourself well, you can actually deal with stress differently and you can help yourself sleep in wellness ways. And that in itself is a super exciting conversation changer.

LAURA: The storytelling potential around all of that is so much richer than we had in the beauty space, you know, in the past 20 years or so.

KATE: And I think the key with that is you need experts, you people who know their stuff. It cannot just be somebody saying you need to buy these ear seeds because we're telling you to, it's somebody who actually understands it. So really getting experts into the space to talk about the why and having doctors and thinking quite differently about how we talk about beauty… It’s about having this evolving conversation that people can trust.

LAURA: I'd love to hear from each of you one piece of actionable advice that you think could take a brand to the next level.

DOONE: I think that this kind of ties into the change that we're seeing. You know, we used to be sold this message of perfection and needing to live up to these certain beauty standards and that's really shifted. We're really able to see beauty for the real women that we are and the real men that we are. When this applies to people who are starting businesses and growing businesses, it's not about perfection. It's about getting out there, getting started and just giving it a go and not worrying about being perfect. I think those two things work really well together.

EFFIE: From my perspective, I think as people, we want to feel part of something. So I think when it comes to building your brand and building a world, it's about thinking of it like you’re creating a cult where it's about having some sort of brand philosophy that people can get excited about or feel something. And I think it's about showing your values and what you stand for and finding that right balance between brand, product and culture. And just giving people something to fall in love with.

PAUL: Working in tech, it's very much about test and learn, but I think that can really sort of inhibit what you can do. Sometimes you have to take experimental swings and, in order to move forward, you need to throw the testimonial book out and just take some swings because test and learn only allows you to do 10% here or there. And I think we're ripe for something different.

KATE: I love that point about feeling and I think actually, in this day and age where there's so much bad stuff going on, what really we all want is something that you can feel emotional about, that you can have something that you share with your friends, that you can believe in a brand that actually does more for you than you actually needed it to. And it talks to you in a way which makes sense. Whether that's the values, whether that's how the brand has been put together, the people behind the brand, the stories they're telling. And actually, if you could go in and have a sort of transformation, if you've got bad skin or you've got rosacea, and somebody can help you with that, it could change your life in many ways and give you confidence. I really believe that brands that have something deeper than just the product on the shelf are the ones that are gonna have longevity and have cut through. So emotion, heart share. And then on the entire flip side, I think be innovative, be brave, be curious and don't sit still and wait for things to happen to your brand. Keep moving it forward.

LAURA: I think that’s a perfect note to end on. Thank you all for your time and wisdom on the couch.



