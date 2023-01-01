The Editor's Letter

I haven’t bought any new clothes all year. This is a terrible thing for the editor of a fashion magazine to admit. I haven’t fallen out of love with clothes, I didn’t have my assets seized or anything. I was just finding myself overwhelmed with stuff, and we’ve been planning to pack up and move house at the end of the year and knowing that made every new thing I purchased feel like another thing that one day soon I’d be required to put into a box and then, at the other end, take out of a box. Stuff suddenly felt exhausting, like a job. And then it became a sort of personal challenge, to get through the year without any more accumulation. Admittedly, I’m often (and luckily) gifted clothes, and I can also borrow them when I have an event or somewhere special to go - so it’s not as extreme a fashion diet as it sounds. And I did buy some things - but smart things, things I knew I’d get all the wear in the world out of, like a pair of grey Frankie Shop pants, an astoundingly good pair of jeans from Zara, new Cortez because I don’t care what the shoe of the moment is, I’m a Cortez girl through and through.

It hasn’t been easy. There have been so many beautiful things I’ve wanted to buy, things that I felt would change my life in some minor or major way. Things that spoke to that urge in us that can only be satisfied by newness and the dopamine hit of adding to cart. There have been so many times - maybe every second day - when the very particular jigsaw puzzle made up of the occasion and the weather and my mood and current tolerance for shoe pain and and level of bloat and where I’m at in my cycle and what isn’t in the laundry basket and what doesn’t need a steam can’t be pulled together by anything I’m currently looking at in my wardrobe. But I stayed the course, if only for the anticipation of the thrill I’d get once my revenge shopping era starts in 2025.

This is a new fashion season though, so if ever there was a time to give in to the hunger for newness, this is it. In an effort to not just buy the first thing that catches my bower bird eye though, I asked the InStyle team what they’d invest in for the season if they could only buy one thing. The only issue is that now I want all of it.

Love,

Justine x