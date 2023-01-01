A matter of taste

One of the most compelling stories of the pandemic came when COVID patients started to report a loss of taste and smell. Overnight, the rich aromas of a cup of coffee evaporated; a bowl of spicy Sichuan noodles may as well have been a bowl of cardboard. Forums and Facebook groups filled with strangers commiserating on their sense blindness – an affliction relatively trivial yet deeply significant. What if their olfactory function never came back? Could life still be pleasurable without inhaling Christmas tree pines or tasting spoonfuls of Nutella?

For Mandy Aftel, it probably wouldn’t. Scent is not only her livelihood as the founder of natural, artisanal perfumery Aftelier Perfumes, but a way of life. “I think I’m a really sensual person; I greet the world through my senses,” she says. “I always have and I love smells, even weird, funky ones. I think smells are the eighth wonder of the world. I’m always smelling whether I’m gardening or cooking; I love the information you personally get in your body through scent.” The 76-year-old, who concocts fragrances(11) from her home in Berkeley, California, speaks poetically about the “dreamy, almost translucent” scent of Blue Lotus essential oil, a symbol of sexuality in Ancient Egypt, and Choya Nakh, distilled roasted seashells reminiscent of a beach campfire. Every Saturday, she opens up the Aftel Archive of Curious Scents, an olfactory museum of sorts, to visitors.(12) The experience is a lesson in honing personal taste. “I never give customers questionnaires, like: do you like cashmere or silk or do you want to go to Paris or the Amazon?” Aftel says, noting that these are superficial indicators of taste. Instead, she gives each entrant 50 objects and oils to sniff and react to. “When they’re smelling things I sometimes see them look to me, a little concerned as to whether they’ll get it right. I see that as a residue of the wine world where people think there’s a right and a wrong. But I’m not into that. Whatever they say is perfect. I think our sense of smell is connected to who we are as animals.” A person who’s falling in love or grieving, she continues, will likely be drawn to different scents. And everyone smells things differently. The likelihood, then, that all the girlies actually love the same trendy viral fragrance is slim. I confess to Aftel that earlier this year I bought a perfume off TikTok. Well, I smelt it first, after stumbling on it in a Japanese concept store; I’m not a complete heathen. But it was my memory of a social media video – proclaiming this was an obscure and hard-to-get scent that would have me basking in not only rich sandalwood but compliments – which spurred me to pick it up and purchase it. Had I unwittingly become a victim of taste blindness myself?(13)

“I think different people like different things, right?” says Ione Gamble, editor-in-chief of Polyester zine.(14) “It’s why we have different friendship groups, different interests and do different jobs. But I feel like we’re now being convinced that everything’s more monosyllabic than it is because of Instagram; we all follow the same accounts, we all see the same interiors. Trend culture is on a level that we’ve never had before and it’s not really segregated into different communities – lots of people see the same content. But I think when it comes down to it, you know what you like when you walk into a shop, but we’re obscured by what we see on the internet. You see the same pair of shoes 30 times and start to think, ‘Oh actually, they’re cute.’ But we should be trying to unpack that. Do we actually like something or do we just see it so many times that we begin to think we like it?”

Gamble founded her zine from her bedroom floor, guided by a quote by filmmaker John Waters: “Have faith in your own bad taste.”(15) It was 2014, she was studying fashion journalism and Phoebe Philo-era Celine-coded minimalism was upheld as the epitome of taste. “I was seeing a lot of young feminist artists, designers and early influencers who were opposing that aesthetic but weren’t getting recognition. I thought it was a really good quote to summarise the fact that so often we’re told not to like the things we’re naturally drawn to… So much of what we talk about in relation to taste is actually about class, race, gender, all of these things, and good taste exists to uphold a status quo that is privileged… With Polyester, I want to encourage people to scratch away at those ideas and find out what it is they actually like.” But what happens when you start to lose trust in what you like, your senses dulled by the never-ending scroll? And when you’re overwhelmed by recommendation culture, or is it the recommendation culture industrial complex? For Gamble, it’s about really zoning out, then back in, on her personal preferences. “It’s like, ‘Oh, everyone’s suddenly doing the skinny eyebrow, do I actually like it or is it because I’ve seen it on Gabbriette?’ And it’s also just doing things because I want to, not because I feel like I should. Maybe one night I want to binge 12 Real Housewives episodes, and do that for two weeks. But then I’ll watch an elite Apple TV+ show. It’s about not delineating between those two as high-brow or trashy(16), as good or bad.”