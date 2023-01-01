Inside the inaugural InStyle Beauty Summit

Next to take the stage was InStyle executive editor Laura Agnew with a panel that included Kate Blythe, the chief marketing officer for MECCA, Paul Balbo, the commercial lead for Meta ANZ, Doone Roisin, the founder of Female Startup Club and Effie Asahu-Adjaye, a marketing consultant and founder of Beautiful Sparks, an agency which specialises in helping new brands to define and develop their identity in market. Their conversation canvassed the changing role of influencers in the beauty space, how authenticity has become the biggest factor of success for any brand and what advice they’d give for young founders starting their journey today. “Brands that have something deeper than just the product on the shelf are the ones that are going to have longevity and have cut through,” Blythe told the audience. “So emotion, heart share. And then on the entire flip side, I think be innovative, be brave, be curious and don't sit still and wait for things to happen to your brand. Keep moving it forward.”

Finally, Cullen introduced the final speaker of the evening — someone who really needs little introduction. Celeste Barber is a comedian, actor and founder of Booie Beauty, a new line that is designed to make women’s lives easier by taking the guesswork out of makeup. With a considered line of five products — an illuminator moisturiser, eyebrow gel tint, mascara, lip balm and a cheek, lip and eye tint — the modus operandi of Booie Beauty is rooted in simplicity. “I had a very clear vision of what Booie was,” Barber explained. “It was five excellent products to get you out the door. That brings everyone back into the conversation. It is good quality stuff, it's a reasonable price, and you don't have to watch a 75 minute tutorial on how to put it on. You can just do it. It's not elitist. I was very clear about that.”

Celebrating beauty that brings everyone into the conversation, speaking authentically to consumers and founders alike, was the theme of the inaugural InStyle Beauty Summit. A night that celebrated the passionate minds shaping the world of beauty today, it offered a window into the future of the industry that gave us lots to look forward to.