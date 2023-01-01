Inside the inaugural InStyle Beauty Summit

Presented by Zeekr
The rain may set in over Sydney Harbour, but nothing could dampen the buzz emanating from the Australian Chamber Orchestra on the evening of November 7. With views overlooking the Sydney Harbour Bridge, the thrum of conversation felt alive as guests arrived for InStyle Australia’s inaugural Beauty Summit, held in partnership with Zeekr.
As they sipped on Bombay Sapphire cocktails and wines from Paragon, even the most hesitant photographer felt compelled to take out their phone and snap a picture of the joy-inducing floral table arrangements and Bespoke Letterpress notebooks atop each setting. Eagle-eyed attendees were quick to spot the miniature cars on each table too; a collectable version of the Zeekr X that escorted VIPs to the event. As guests walked into the ACO, they also got a glimpse of the Zeekr 009, a sleek new MPV you’ll no doubt see zipping around town in the not-too-distant future.
Beauty founders mingled with technology leaders and entrepreneurs; these are the people responsible for shaping the future of brands like Mecca, Flamingo Estate and Booie Beauty as well as representing companies such as Meta. Even before the formalities began, it was obvious this would be a night of genuine inspiration, sparking thought-provoking conversations about the current state of the beauty industry and what the future holds.
As InStyle editor-in-chief Justine Cullen and Flamingo Estate founder Richard Christiansen took the stage for the first Q&A of the evening, a deep baritone voice boomed: “Here in this room, we find the next generation, the future of beauty, standing on the shoulders of giants.” This was Michael Edwards, pre-eminent fragrance expert and the man who pioneered critical thought on the history of perfumery, not to mention the creation of the fragrance wheel that completely transformed how fragrances were sold and understood. “Welcome to the InStyle Beauty Summit, where perhaps, one of you will be the next great visionary.”
Edwards' energising words foreshadowed the conversation between Cullen and Christiansen, which explored how the power of intimacy and community is at the heart of what makes Flamingo Estate distinct — and how Christiansen balances that with the need to scale a business. “I think there's a way to scale a big global beauty business and pay people fairly and do it really well,” Christiansen told the audience. “And one of the reasons I'm now so hungry to scale this brand, it's not because I'm ready—I’m much happier actually just at home with my dogs—but it’s because no one's done that before and I like to do it to say, it can be done, you can do it that way. And we can give back and give up, we can take the money we earned and do something with it and we can put our resources into it around the world. I'm very passionate about that stuff.”
Next to take the stage was InStyle executive editor Laura Agnew with a panel that included Kate Blythe, the chief marketing officer for MECCA, Paul Balbo, the commercial lead for Meta ANZ, Doone Roisin, the founder of Female Startup Club and Effie Asahu-Adjaye, a marketing consultant and founder of Beautiful Sparks, an agency which specialises in helping new brands to define and develop their identity in market. Their conversation canvassed the changing role of influencers in the beauty space, how authenticity has become the biggest factor of success for any brand and what advice they’d give for young founders starting their journey today. “Brands that have something deeper than just the product on the shelf are the ones that are going to have longevity and have cut through,” Blythe told the audience. “So emotion, heart share. And then on the entire flip side, I think be innovative, be brave, be curious and don't sit still and wait for things to happen to your brand. Keep moving it forward.”
Finally, Cullen introduced the final speaker of the evening — someone who really needs little introduction. Celeste Barber is a comedian, actor and founder of Booie Beauty, a new line that is designed to make women’s lives easier by taking the guesswork out of makeup. With a considered line of five products — an illuminator moisturiser, eyebrow gel tint, mascara, lip balm and a cheek, lip and eye tint — the modus operandi of Booie Beauty is rooted in simplicity. “I had a very clear vision of what Booie was,” Barber explained. “It was five excellent products to get you out the door. That brings everyone back into the conversation. It is good quality stuff, it's a reasonable price, and you don't have to watch a 75 minute tutorial on how to put it on. You can just do it. It's not elitist. I was very clear about that.”
Celebrating beauty that brings everyone into the conversation, speaking authentically to consumers and founders alike, was the theme of the inaugural InStyle Beauty Summit. A night that celebrated the passionate minds shaping the world of beauty today, it offered a window into the future of the industry that gave us lots to look forward to.